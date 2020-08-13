Bengaluru violence: Sec 144 extended in DJ Halli, KG Halli areas till Aug 15

The imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits has been extended till 6 am on August 15, Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant said on Wednesday. Section 144 prohibits the gathering of four or more people at a place.

Earlier on Wednesday, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a district magistrate will hold an inquiry into Tuesday's violence in Bengaluru and said so far 146 people have been arrested. "It has been decided in a meeting with Chief Minister with senior officials that district magistrate will hold an inquiry into the incident as per the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission. So far, 146 people have been arrested," Bommai told ANI.

The arrested persons have been accused of arson, stone-pelting and assault on the police. The police said that accused Naveen has been arrested allegedly for posting "derogatory" material on social media.

Residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy was also attacked after the violence broke out. Section 144 had been imposed in the entire Bengaluru city on Wednesday. (ANI)