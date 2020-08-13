Left Menu
Rhea's written submission states probe in Sushsant Singh Rajput case should be done by CBI: Vikas Singh

Rhea Chakraborty has accepted before the Supreme Court that the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's case should be conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and therefore the matter should be probed by the investigating agency only, said Vikas Singh, lawyer of the late actor's father.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 21:59 IST
Vikas Singh, lawyer of the father of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput talking to reporters on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Rhea Chakraborty has accepted before the Supreme Court that the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's case should be conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and therefore the matter should be probed by the investigating agency only, said Vikas Singh, lawyer of the late actor's father. "In the written submission filed by Rhea Chakraborty, she has accepted for the third time before the Supreme Court that the investigation should be carried out by the CBI. The matter will now definitely go to CBI as it has already registered a case and there is no challenge to registration of matter by it," Vikas Singh told reporters here on Thursday.

He said Supreme Court has listened to lengthy arguments in the matter and "should comment that the case has rightly gone to CBI". "The court should give directions that Mumbai Police should help CBI in the investigation," he said.

The lawyer said that the since the investigation by the CBI has already started, therefore, according to him, "there would be no impediment in this investigation awaiting this judgment." He said that they have also stated in the written submission that the Patna police has jurisdiction to investigate the case, and their reference to the CBI, and the central investigation agency's taking over the case was also according to the law.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with the actor's death. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

