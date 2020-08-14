Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. says Ghislaine Maxwell was isolated in jail for her safety

Prosecutors also said they have acted "expeditiously" in turning over materials, and Maxwell can request victims' names and make other motions in December after discovery is finished. Epstein was found hanged at age 66 last August in a Manhattan jail, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 05:02 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 05:02 IST
U.S. says Ghislaine Maxwell was isolated in jail for her safety

U.S. prosecutors said ensuring Ghislaine Maxwell's safety was a key reason she has been isolated from other inmates at the Brooklyn jail where she is being held on charges she facilitated late financier Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of underage girls. In a letter on Thursday to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan, prosecutors also said it was "at best premature" to require they identify three alleged victims named in Maxwell's indictment.

Lawyers for Maxwell did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Maxwell, 58, has pleaded not guilty to helping Epstein recruit and eventually abuse three girls from 1994 to 1997, and committing perjury by denying her involvement under oath.

In an Aug. 10 letter, Maxwell's lawyers objected to her being subjected to round-the-clock surveillance and numerous body scans at the Metropolitan Detention Center despite no longer being on suicide watch, and said she belongs in the general population rather than in her cell 21 hours a day. Prosecutors said Maxwell was isolated for reasons of "safety, security, and the orderly functioning of the facility," and that it was appropriate to closely monitor new inmates facing a "strong likelihood" of many years in prison.

They nonetheless said jail officials agreed to give Maxwell 13 hours a day to review materials for her scheduled July 2021 trial, rather than the normal three hours. Prosecutors also said they have acted "expeditiously" in turning over materials, and Maxwell can request victims' names and make other motions in December after discovery is finished.

Epstein was found hanged at age 66 last August in a Manhattan jail, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Maxwell is separately asking a federal appeals court to block the release from a separate lawsuit of a 2016 deposition about her sex life, saying publicity could make getting a fair trial impossible. Oral arguments are scheduled for Sept. 22.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Nigeria approves last evacuation flight for Nigerians stranded in US amid COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Officials: U.S. seizes Iranian oil heading for Venezuela

The Trump administration has seized the cargo of four tankers it was targeting for transporting Iranian fuel to Venezuela, U.S. officials said Thursday, as it steps up its campaign of maximum pressure against the two heavily sanctioned alli...

Olympics-Most Australian athletes against protest in Olympic competition

Most Australian athletes believe protests have no place in Olympic competition or on the podium, a survey conducted by the countrys Olympic athletes commission said on Friday. More than 80 of 496 respondents said protesting on the field of ...

'We don't need war': Belarus releases detainees in bid to quell protests

The Belarusian leadership began releasing thousands of detainees and issued a rare public apology on Thursday in a bid to quell nationwide street protests that pose the biggest challenge to strongman President Alexander Lukashenkos 26-year ...

Bolivia confirms presidential election for Oct. 18 despite calls for earlier date

Bolivias caretaker government on Thursday enacted a law that mandates a delayed presidential election will be held on Oct. 18 as scheduled, despite opposition calls for it to be moved earlier. The law would impose criminal penalties on any ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020