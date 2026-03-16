Bank of America Settles Jeffrey Epstein-related Lawsuit

Bank of America has reportedly reached a settlement in a civil lawsuit involving women who alleged that the bank facilitated their sexual abuse by Jeffrey Epstein, as per court filings revealed on Monday.

According to Manhattan-based U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, the settlement was discussed in a March 12 phone call and requires his approval. A hearing is set for April 2 to deliberate the agreement's approval. The specific terms of the settlement were undisclosed. While Bank of America declined to comment, lawyers representing the women did not immediately respond to inquiries.

The class-action lawsuit, initiated by an anonymous accuser using the pseudonym Jane Doe, was filed in October. It claimed the bank neglected to act on suspicious financial activities linked to Epstein, prioritizing profit over victim protection. The suit also highlighted transactions involving Apollo Global Management co-founder Leon Black, who denies wrongdoing.