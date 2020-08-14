Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 recovery rate improving with each day: Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has stated that the COVID-19 recovery rate is improving in the country with each day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 14:44 IST
COVID-19 recovery rate improving with each day: Dr Harsh Vardhan
Harsh Vardhan expressed hope that the war against the pandemic will be won soon. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan have stated that the COVID-19 recovery rate is improving in the country with each day. Speaking at the inauguration of a blood donation camp at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital he also expressed hope that the war against the pandemic will be won soon.

"Remember the press conference when I said the recovery rate was 9 percent. Since then, there had not been a single day when the day's recovery rate was not better than the previous day's. Also, fatalities have also been decreasing with each passing day," he said. Speaking on the increase in the number of tests, he added, "Yesterday, we tested over 8 lakh patients, which was huge compared to April when we tested 6,000 patients. Our COVID warriors are fighting very hard to control the pandemic. Am sure in the next two months the situation will be far better."

Meanwhile, a total of 64,553 new coronavirus cases were reported on Friday morning in the country. As many as 1,007 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said. With this, the country's COVID-19 count rose to 24,61,191, which include including 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 discharged/migrated and 48,040 deaths.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 243 p.m.The Maharashtra government will provide Rs 50 lakh insurance cover amount to the wife of a rural development officer from Parbhan...

Nearly 8% of people in German coronavirus hotspot had COVID-19 - RKI

Results of a study in a town which had one of Germanys earliest coronavirus outbreaks found 7.7 of residents had antibodies to COVID-19, the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases said on Friday. Researchers tested 2,203 people i...

China air pollution falls 10.8% because of coronavirus slowdown

China saw average concentrations of lung-damaging airborne particles known as PM2.5 fall by 10.8 from January to July as industry slowed because of the coronavirus, data showed on Friday, though levels were still well above WHO recommendati...

Hague police arrest more than 20 amid overnight rioting

Rioters on rooftops and streets threw stones, eggs, and fireworks at police overnight during the second night of unrest in a low-income neighborhood of The Hague, Dutch police said Friday. More than 20 people were arrested for offenses incl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020