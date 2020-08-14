Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengaluru violence: 11 FIRs registered, Sec 144 extended till 6 am on Aug 16

A total of 11 FIRs have been registered to date in connection with Bengaluru violence cases, police said.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-08-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 21:51 IST
Bengaluru violence: 11 FIRs registered, Sec 144 extended till 6 am on Aug 16
Bengaluru Police. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 11 FIRs have been registered to date in connection with Bengaluru violence cases, police said. Out of 11 FIRs, seven have been registered at DJ Halli police station in the city.

Meanwhile, Section 144, which is imposed to restrict assembly of four or more people at one place, has been extended in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits till 6 am on August 16. The violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on Tuesday, over a 'derogatory' social media post by Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew, Naveen, who was later arrested.

Earlier in the day, sixty more people have been arrested in connection with violence in Bengaluru, said Sandeep Patil, Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime).Among those who were arrested include Kaleem Pasha, the husband of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporator from Nagwara ward - Irshad Begum.The police have arrested 206 people so far in connection with the violence, Patil said.Three people were killed and several others suffered injuries after violence erupted in the eastern part of the city.Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that a district magistrate will hold an inquiry into the violence. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgarian PM calls for constitution overhaul, offers to resign

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov called on Friday for an overhaul of the constitution in an apparent effort to defuse weeks of anti-government protests by mostly younger Bulgarians weary of endemic corruption in the European Union me...

Three dead, low-lying areas inundated as heavy rains lash Jaipur

Heavy rains in Rajasthans capital Jaipur left three people dead, low-lying areas inundated, and brought the city to a standstill. Fifty families were moved to safer places from low-lying areas of the city, officials said.Three hours of exce...

Israel, U.S. near deal to exclude China from Israeli 5G networks -U.S. official

Israel and the United States are nearing a deal whereby Israel would commit not to use Chinese technology for its next generation 5G mobile telecoms networks, a U.S. official said. The official told Reuters on Friday that a memorandum of un...

Governor: New Jersey election will be done mostly by mail

New Jersey will move to a nearly all-mail election this November, following the model the state used in its July primary, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday. Murphy, a Democrat, said during an interview with CNN that all voters would g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020