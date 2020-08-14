12,608 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

Left Menu
As many as 12,608 new COVID-19 cases and 364 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 5,72,734 in the state, the health department said.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-08-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 22:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 12,608 new COVID-19 cases and 364 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 5,72,734 in the state, the health department said. According to the health department, a total of 10,484 COVID-19 recoveries were reported. The total number of cases includes 1,51,555 active cases, 4,01,442 cured cases and 19,427 deaths till date.

Meanwhile, nine new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai. With this, the tally of people infected with the virus in the area has climbed to 2,658 including 2,312 discharges and 87 active cases, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Mumbai reported 979 new COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths today.

Total count of COVID-19 cases now stood at 1,28,550 including 1,01,861 recovered or discharged cases, 19,354 active cases and 7,035 deaths. As many as 64,553 new coronavirus cases and 1,007 deaths have been reported in the country today, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India's coronavirus count stands at 24,61,191 including 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 discharged/migrated and 48,040 deaths.

