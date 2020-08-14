Left Menu
Development News Edition

JK Guv asks VCs to adopt J-K centric changes as per NEP

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Friday asked Vice-Chancellors of Universities to prepare a roadmap for bringing qualitative improvement in the overall functioning of varsities and adopt Jammu and Kashmir centric changes as per the New Education Policy (NEP).

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-08-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 22:58 IST
JK Guv asks VCs to adopt J-K centric changes as per NEP
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha interacting with VCs of universities. Image Credit: ANI

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Friday asked Vice-Chancellors of Universities to prepare a roadmap for bringing qualitative improvement in the overall functioning of varsities and adopt Jammu and Kashmir centric changes as per the New Education Policy (NEP). Sinha also directed the VCs to submit a report on faculty recruitment and promotion against sanctioned strength, the number of admissions against approved seats, the status of statutory body meetings, besides any issues pending with Chancellor's office.

He called for enhancing the quality of education while ensuring Gender equality and educational welfare of downtrodden and underprivileged sections of the society. He enquired about the extension of benefits of the Universities to locals and the Union Territory, as per the release. The Governor also asked VCs to "maintain transparency" in transfers and recruitment process with strict adherence to the Reservation and Recruitment Rules.

"Lt Governor directed the VCs for submission of reports on the future course of action of the Universities, preparation of new academic session, online examination, last curriculum revision with a learning outcome, academic, curricular and administrative activities and milestones achieved, budgetary allocations, research activities, convocation status, admissions and enrolments of students under various programmes and courses offered by the universities etc," the statement read. The Union Cabinet has recently approved National Education Policy 2020 bringing major reforms in higher education including a target of 50 per cent Gross Enrollment Ratio by 2035 and provision for multiple entry and exits.

The major reforms in school education brought by NEP 2020 include universalisation of Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE), national mission to focus on basic literacy and basic numeracy, no rigid separation between arts and sciences streams and removal of separation between vocational and academic and curricular and extra-curricular. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Shekhawat, Rupani review planning and implementation of JMM

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani jointly reviewed the planning and implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission JMM in the state through video conference on Friday, a statement said. Gujarat i...

DU refutes Dy CM Sisodia's allegation of corruption against it

Delhi University on Friday refuted the allegations of corruption levelled against it by the city government last week, saying it has offended the sentiments varsity staffers and students who have worked hard to build the academic standards ...

Bus torched in Ivory Coast as election tensions run high

Protesters in Ivory Coast set fire to a bus in Abidjan on Friday after deadly protests earlier in the week against the presidents decision to seek a third term, and organizers elsewhere vowed further action against his bid to stand again. A...

Latin American should not support Venezuela's December assembly vote -Duque

A regional bloc comprised mostly of Latin American nations cannot support upcoming legislative elections in Venezuela because President Nicolas Maduro is manipulating the process to wrest control of Congress from the opposition, Colombian l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020