16 RPF, RPSF personnel awarded President's Police Medal

A total of 16 RPF/RPSF personnel have been awarded President's Police Medal for distinguished services and police medal for meritorious services.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 23:53 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 16 RPF/RPSF personnel have been awarded President's Police Medal for distinguished services and police medal for meritorious services. According to a release from Ministry of Railways, President's Police Medal (PPM) for distinguished service has been awarded to DB Kasar, Principal Chief Security Commissioner/South Eastern Railway.

Those who have been awarded Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Service are: Santosh N. Chandran, DIG/R&T, Railway Board; Rajendra Rupnawar, Sr. DSC/Northeast Frontier Railway; Sarika Mohan, Sr. DSC/ Northern Railway; Shaik Karimullah, Assistant Security Commissioner/ South Central Railway; Himanshu Shekhar Jha, Assistant Security Commissioner/Railway Board; Gurjasbir Singh, Assistant Security Commissioner/ Northern Railway; Nepal Singh Gurjar, Sub-Inspector / 2BN RPSF; AB Rashid Lone, Inspector / 6 BN RPSF. M Mohammed Rafi, Head Constable / South Western Railway; Shailesh Kumar, Inspector /Northern Railway; Sudhendu Biswas, Asst. Sub-Inspector/ Eastern Railway; Kawal Singh, Sub Inspector/ 2BN RPSF; K. Ventateswarlu, Inspector/ South Central Railway; Ashraf Siddiqui, Inspector/ North Eastern Railway; Surender Kumar, Asst. Sub Inspector/ Northern Railway have also been awarded Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Service. (ANI)

