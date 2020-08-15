Left Menu
Independence Day: 4 CISF personnel who died on duty to be conferred with Shaurya Chakra today

Four jawans of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will be conferred with Shaurya Chakras for their gallant action, courage and devotion to duty during major fire incidents, on the 74th Independence Day on Saturday.

15-08-2020
The martyrs from CISF. Image Credit: ANI

Four jawans of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will be conferred with Shaurya Chakras for their gallant action, courage and devotion to duty during major fire incidents, on the 74th Independence Day on Saturday. The CISF martyrs being conferred with Shaurya Chakra are Sub-Inspector Mahaveer Prasad Godara, Head Constable Eranna Nayaka, Constable/DCPO Mahendra Kumar Paswan, Constable Satish Prasad Kushwaha.

"Late Shri Mahaveer Prasad Godara on 06.03.2019 was deployed as shift in-charge at CGO Complex, New Delhi. Suddenly, at about 08:30 am, a fire incident was reported from the 5th floor Pt. Deen Dayal Antyodaya Bhawan, CGO Complex where the office of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is located," the CISF said in a statement. "On getting information regarding fire, he rushed to the spot for clearing the area. While he was evacuating the stranded personnel with his Quick Response Team on the 5th floor, a partition wall collapsed and copious amount of smoke billowed out engulfing the response team led by SI/Exe Mahaveer Prasad Godara. While the other team members retreated quickly, he was still looking out for possible survivors, and could not extricate himself from the spot. He was taken to AIIMS Hospital immediately, where doctors declared him as dead. He thus sacrificed his life at the altar of duty," the CISF statement added.

Similarly, during a major fire incident at ONGC Mumbai, Late Shri Eranna Nayaka, Late Shri Mahendra Kumar Paswan, Late Shri Satish Prasad Kushwaha showed extraordinary courage on September 3, 2019, the statement mentioned. "CISF person deployed at the LPG Gate duty post of ONGC Mumbai, Uran Plant, felt the smell of gas and faced trouble in breathing as well. He immediately informed the main gate control room in this regard. On receiving the call from the control room regarding leakage of gas in the plant, the CISF Fire Wing personnel immediately rushed to the spot along with STF. Head Constable (Fire) Eranna Nayaka along with Constable (Driver cum Pump Operator) Mahendra Kumar Paswan and Constable (Fire) Satish Prasad Kushwaha went inside the plant and started searching for the source of gas leakage. Suddenly, a blast took place inside the plant and Shri Eranna Nayaka, Shri Mahendra Kumar Paswan and Shri Satish Prasad Kushwaha who were involved in firefighting operation were burnt alive and sacrificed their lives," the CISF said. (ANI)

