Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi: Tight security arrangements in place for 74th Independence Day

As India celebrates its 74th Independence Day today, the Delhi Police said that it has made multi-layered security arrangements for the occasion in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 02:21 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 02:21 IST
Delhi: Tight security arrangements in place for 74th Independence Day
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As India celebrates its 74th Independence Day today, the Delhi Police said that it has made multi-layered security arrangements for the occasion in the national capital. Apart from securing the main venue at Red Fort, adequate security arrangements were made across the city.

The Delhi Traffic Police had said earlier this week that vehicles without parking or access levels will not be allowed near the Red Fort area and cars will not be allowed on eight roads between 4 am-10 am on August 13 to 15 in view of Independence Day. "Necessary security arrangements have been made for Independence Day. Arrangements have also been made in the view of the threat from aerial objects like drones and microlight aircraft. We have sought public cooperation so that no place is used to launch any terror attack," Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said.

He also informed that Delhi the Police held an online inter-state coordination meeting with various states/Union Territory including Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar and discussed security measures in the view of August 15. The Delhi Police further said that necessary coordination has been made with other agencies like National Security Guard (NSG), Special Protection Group (SPG) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

"All the agencies will work in close coordination with each other to cater to all kinds of threat inputs. SWAT teams and Parakram vans have been strategically stationed," the Delhi police said. Deployment of security personnel is being made both in plainclothes and uniform. Facial recognition system has also been set up at vantage points for the identification of suspects. The police said that all the necessary guidelines in view of the COVID-19 pandemic will be enforced.

This time India will witness a completely different Independence Day function at Red Fort in the national capital due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only 20 per cent VVIPs or other participants will be able to witness the live speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi compared to previous years. Till last year, at least 10,000 people used to attend the function at Red Fort. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Cheptegei smashes 5,000 metres world record at Monaco Diamond League

Ugandas Joshua Cheptegei produced a brilliant display of solo running to break Kenenisa Bekeles 16-year-old 5,000 metres world record by almost two seconds as athletics returned with a bang at the Monaco Diamond League meeting on Friday.Che...

VP Naidu releases book on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, urges youth to take inspiration from his life

Had Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose with his Azad Hind Fauj aka Indian National Army not attacked British India during the Second World War, India would not have achieved Independence in 1947. Thus, while comparing his contributions with other f...

U.S. Postal Service watchdog to probe service woes as worries rise about mail ballots

The U.S. Postal Services internal watchdog is investigating cost cutting that has slowed delivery and alarmed lawmakers ahead of a presidential election when up to half of U.S. voters could cast ballots by mail, a congressional aide said on...

Israel-UAE deal could open up U.S. weapons sales to Gulf kingdom, experts say

Normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates could pave the way for more U.S. weapons sales to the Gulf Arab country, according to experts. Israel and the UAE announced on Thursday that they will normalize dip...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020