I-Day: Indore's Central Jail releases 26 prisoners for good conduct

On the occasion of Independence Day on Saturday, the Indore Central Jail authority released 26 prisoners for their good conduct. According to prison authorities, these prisoners were serving their life sentence in the Indore Central Jail.

One of the prisoners has also got the job of a driver in the city, the Jail authority said. Munna Ramchandra, a prisoner who was released on the occasion, told ANI, "I am glad that I am going back home to my family."

"I am grateful to the police for providing me with a job as well," Ramchandra said. Rakesh Kumar Bhangre, Jail Superintendent, advised the released prisoners to live a life with dignity and respect. (ANI)