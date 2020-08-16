Telangana minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav hoists national flag in Medak
Telangana minister for animal husbandry, fisheries and cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav hoisted the national flag at the collector's office in Medak on Saturday on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day.ANI | Medak (Telangana) | Updated: 16-08-2020 03:01 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 03:01 IST
Telangana minister for animal husbandry, fisheries and cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav hoisted the national flag at the collector's office in Medak on Saturday on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day. MLAs Padma Devender Reddy, Madan Reddy, Zilla Parishad chairperson Hemalatha, among others were present at the programme.
Earlier on Saturday morning, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also hoisted the national flag at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday. He also paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi to mark the occasion. The 74th Independence Day function was relatively muted this year in terms of participation of people in view of the COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)
ALSO READ
New Education Policy emphasises on inter-disciplinary study; will ensure focus is on what student wants to learn: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi will unveil plaque to mark laying of foundation stone and release commemorative postage stamp on Ram temple: PMO.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils plaque to mark laying of Ram temple foundation stone, releases commemorative postal stamp: PTI ASK KR ASHASH
UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilment of dream to build Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dons golden dhoti-kurta for grand Ram Temple ceremony in Ayodhya