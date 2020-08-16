303 more cops in Maharashtra test positive for COVID-19
As many as 303 COVID-19 cases and one death were reported in Maharashtra Police force in the last 24 hours.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-08-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 13:46 IST
As many as 303 COVID-19 cases and one death were reported in Maharashtra Police force in the last 24 hours. According to the Maharashtra Police, the total cases among its personnel stands at 12,290 including 9,850 recoveries, 2,315 active cases and 125 deaths.
India registered 63,489 new coronavirus cases and 944 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country's coronavirus count touched 25,89,682 including 6,77,444 active cases, 18,62,258 discharged and 49,980 deaths on Sunday. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Don't use Sushant Singh Rajput's case to create friction between Maharashtra, Bihar: Uddhav Thackeray
232 police personnel test COVID-19 positive in last 24 hours in Maharashtra
Maharashtra records 9,601 new cases, state count reaches 4,31,719
Maharashtra Governor inaugurates 7-day Psychological Counselling Training Workshop for teachers
Cab drivers in Pune face difficulties as inter-district movement remains restricted in Maharashtra