Centre to assist J-K to establish grievance portal in all districts: Dr Jitendra Singh

The Centre will assist Jammu and Kashmir to establish grievance portals in each of the 20 districts, announced Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 21:08 IST
Dr Jitendra Singh in the meeting held on Sunday. Photo/PIB. Image Credit: ANI

The Centre will assist Jammu and Kashmir to establish grievance portals in each of the 20 districts, announced Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Singh held a discussion with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on plans for the next phase of expansion of the online public grievance redressal portals in the Union Territory (UT).

Following this the Union Minister for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions convened a meeting of senior officers in which a plan was finalised to extend and establish a portal in each district in J-K for addressing the grievances of citizens and for providing services seamlessly at their doorstep. To implement this, it has been decided that the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (ARPG), Government of India will enhance the ongoing collaboration with J-K administration to revamp the "Awaaz e-Awam" portal.

A focused team of officials from DARPG would be constituted to work with Jammu and Kashmir administration in the coming days for bringing this to reality, according to Singh. (ANI)

