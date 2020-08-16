Andhra CM instructs officials to be on high alert in wake of flooding rivers

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday instructed the revenue officials to be on alert with the Godavari being in spate and instructed them to take all necessary steps. Reddy instructed the official machinery to evacuate people from the low lying areas and asked the officials to be on high alert in the East and West Godavari districts.

He told the officials to set up relief camps and move people from the low lying areas to safer places and be in touch with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in case of emergency. The Chief Minister directed that relief and rehabilitation works should be carried out and updates should be sent to him.

He also enquired about the flood situation in Krishna district which has been witnessing heavy rains. Earlier in the day, Irrigation department officials of Andhra Pradesh has appealed people of low lying areas to be on alert as 70 gates of Prakasam Barrage in Vijaywada has been lifted to release the floodwater.

"River Krishna is overflowing at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada. The floodwater level is increasing at a fast pace. A huge amount of water is accumulating at the barrage due to rains in upper areas. The irrigation department has lifted 70 gates and leaving the flood water into the sea," said the officials. (ANI)