Belarusian acting foreign minister speaks with Finnish, Swedish counterparts

Belarusian acting foreign minister speaks with Finnish, Swedish counterpartsReuters | Minsk | Updated: 18-08-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 15:34 IST
Belarusian acting foreign minister Vladimir Makei spoke by phone with his Finnish and Swedish counterparts on Tuesday, the Belarusian foreign ministry said, in the wake of a contested election that has triggered protests and strikes. Makei and Finland's Pekka Haavisto expressed a mutual interest in preserving communication channels and maintaining dialogue, the ministry said.
Makei discussed the prospect of Belarus' cooperation with the European Union during a call with Sweden's Ann Linde, it said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Belarusian
- Finnish
- Swedish
- Finland
- European Union
- Ann Linde
- Sweden
- COVID-19