Belarusian acting foreign minister speaks with Finnish, Swedish counterparts

Belarusian acting foreign minister Vladimir Makei spoke by phone with his Finnish and Swedish counterparts on Tuesday, the Belarusian foreign ministry said, in the wake of a contested election that has triggered protests and strikes. Makei and Finland's Pekka Haavisto expressed a mutual interest in preserving communication channels and maintaining dialogue, the ministry said.

Makei discussed the prospect of Belarus' cooperation with the European Union during a call with Sweden's Ann Linde, it said.