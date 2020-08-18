Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hariri tribunal judge: Defendant Ayyash was Hezbollah member, used phone linked to attack

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon is "satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt" that the evidence showed that Merhi Ayyash used the phone, Judge Micheline Braidy said, reading a summary of the 2,600-page verdict. "The evidence also established that Mr. Ayyash had affiliation with Hezbollah," Braidy said.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 16:29 IST
Hariri tribunal judge: Defendant Ayyash was Hezbollah member, used phone linked to attack
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

The chief defendant in the trial of four Hezbollah members charged with conspiracy to kill former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri was a member of the Iran-backed Shi'ite Muslim group, and used a cell phone identified by prosecutors as critical in the attack, a judge said on Tuesday. The Special Tribunal for Lebanon is "satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt" that the evidence showed that Merhi Ayyash used the phone, Judge Micheline Braidy said, reading a summary of the 2,600-page verdict.

"The evidence also established that Mr. Ayyash had affiliation with Hezbollah," Braidy said. Ayyash faces charges of committing a terrorist attack and homicide, among others. The Tribunal is reading the verdict in the trial. The judges have not yet ruled on Ayyash's guilt or innocence.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Real Estate Sector is Ripe for Digital Disruption: Homes247.in Founder Mr. Priyatham Kumar

Homes247.in recently launched integrated Online and Offline features that enable buyers to conduct virtual visits, negotiate book a home with essentially zero physical contact Bengaluru, Karnataka, India NewsVoirWith the crisis still loomi...

COVID-19: SC refuses to direct transfer of contributions made to PM CARES to NDRF

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to direct the Centre to transfer the contributions made to the PM CARES Fund for battling the COVID-19 pandemic to the National Disaster Response Fund NDRF saying both are entirely different funds with sepa...

FEATURE -Businesses working with slavery survivors in India seek ways to offset COVID

By Anuradha Nagaraj CHENNAI, India, Aug 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - B himavva Chalwadi, the supervisor of a laundry in Goa, is back behind the counter but it is not business as usual.A trafficking survivor, 35-year-old Chalwadi has been...

Bombay HC rejects Prof GN Saibaba's parole plea for attending mother's post-funeral rituals

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday rejected the emergency parole of former Delhi University Professor GN Saibaba to attend post-funeral rituals of his mother. Saibaba, who is serving a life sentence in a case of alleged li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020