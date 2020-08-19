Poland's PM says no reason to worry about situation at border with Belarus

There is no reason to be concerned by the situation at Poland's border with Belarus, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday following European Union talks on the crisis in the former Soviet republic.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, facing the biggest challenge to his 26-year rule after a disputed election on Aug. 9, ordered border controls on Wednesday to be tightened to prevent an influx of "fighters and arms". Earlier this week Russia's RIA news agency said Belarus's army plans to hold drills on Aug. 17-20 in the Grodno region bordering Poland and Lithuania, which are both NATO members. Lukashenko also said an air assault brigade would move to Belarus's western border.

"As part of normal, routine actions we are looking at what is happening beyond our border and at the moment there are no reasons for concern," Morawiecki told a news conference. No external intervention can be allowed in Belarus, Morawiecki added, in an apparent reference to Russia, from which Lukashenko has requested military help and which is likely to play a decisive role in how the crisis plays out.

Of all the former Soviet republics, Belarus has by far the closest economic, cultural and political ties to Russia, and its territory is central to Russia's defence strategy. Russian oil exports run through Belarus to Poland and to the West and Moscow has long regarded Belarus as a buffer zone against NATO.

Morawiecki said the EU should offer Belarus an alternative to its economic ties with Russia. "Belarus is very much dependent economically on Russia... What I mean is working out certain mechanisms whereby this dependence becomes smaller," Morawiecki said.