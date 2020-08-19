Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland's PM says no reason to worry about situation at border with Belarus

There is no reason to be concerned by the situation at Poland's border with Belarus, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday following European Union talks on the crisis in the former Soviet republic. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, facing the biggest challenge to his 26-year rule after a disputed election on Aug. 9, ordered border controls on Wednesday to be tightened to prevent an influx of "fighters and arms".

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 19-08-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 19:52 IST
Poland's PM says no reason to worry about situation at border with Belarus
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

There is no reason to be concerned by the situation at Poland's border with Belarus, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday following European Union talks on the crisis in the former Soviet republic.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, facing the biggest challenge to his 26-year rule after a disputed election on Aug. 9, ordered border controls on Wednesday to be tightened to prevent an influx of "fighters and arms". Earlier this week Russia's RIA news agency said Belarus's army plans to hold drills on Aug. 17-20 in the Grodno region bordering Poland and Lithuania, which are both NATO members. Lukashenko also said an air assault brigade would move to Belarus's western border.

"As part of normal, routine actions we are looking at what is happening beyond our border and at the moment there are no reasons for concern," Morawiecki told a news conference. No external intervention can be allowed in Belarus, Morawiecki added, in an apparent reference to Russia, from which Lukashenko has requested military help and which is likely to play a decisive role in how the crisis plays out.

Of all the former Soviet republics, Belarus has by far the closest economic, cultural and political ties to Russia, and its territory is central to Russia's defence strategy. Russian oil exports run through Belarus to Poland and to the West and Moscow has long regarded Belarus as a buffer zone against NATO.

Morawiecki said the EU should offer Belarus an alternative to its economic ties with Russia. "Belarus is very much dependent economically on Russia... What I mean is working out certain mechanisms whereby this dependence becomes smaller," Morawiecki said.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo pledges support for Iraq, targets pro-Iran militias

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pledged on Wednesday that the Trump administration will continue to support Iraq as it confronts the threat posed by the Islamic State group, but he also called for the Baghdad government to redouble efforts t...

Woman found living with father's body

A woman stated to be mentally retarded was living with the body of her 90-year-old father for three days before it was recovered by police from Thakurpukur area of the city on Wednesday, an officer said. The officer said according to prelim...

AAP MP Sanjay Singh hits out at UP govt for registering cases against him

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday claimed that the UP government is trying to make him a history sheeter as he slammed the BJP dispensation in the state for filing multiple cases against him. No immediate reacti...

Killer of Jordan's father granted parole in 2023

One of the two men convicted of killing basketball star Michael Jordans father in 1993 has been granted parole. Larry Demery, 45, is scheduled to be released on Aug. 6, 2023, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the North Carolina Pos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020