Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi riots: Court dismisses bail plea of man in Dilbar Negi murder case

A Delhi court has dismissed a bail application of a man in the case of alleged murder of Dilbar Negi, whose charred body was found in the godown of a shop during the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 20:14 IST
Delhi riots: Court dismisses bail plea of man in Dilbar Negi murder case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court has dismissed a bail application of a man in the case of alleged murder of Dilbar Negi, whose charred body was found in the godown of a shop during the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February. Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav dismissed the bail application of Mohd Tahir on the ground that releasing him at this stage may hamper the ongoing investigation. The court said it was amply clear from the statement of prosecution witness Amit Pal that Tahir was present in the unlawful assembly in Gokulpuri area, whose object can be deciphered from the kind of weapons they were carrying and from the acts of arsoning, looting, vandalism and torching. "It is, however, prima facie clear that the applicant (Tahir) was part of unlawful assembly which was responsible for vandalizing and torching the properties of a particular community," the court said in its order passed on August 18. It further said that it was prima facie apparent from the call detail location of Tahir that he was present at the spot of the incident. "Considering the gravity of offence in the matter coupled with the fact that the riots at the scene of crime were really horrific; wherein, loss of innocent lives as well as damage to the property of general public was enormous; the further investigation in the matter is on and a number of suspects who participated in the riots at the scene of crime have to be arrested and the release of applicant (Tahir) at this stage may hamper the further investigation," the court said. During the hearing, counsel for Tahir said his presence was natural at the scene of the incident as his brother has a hardware shop there. His lawyer further claimed that the only piece of evidence against Tahir was the statement of prosecution witness Amit Pal but he has not levelled allegation of murder of Negi against Tahir. Special Public Prosecutor Manoj Chaudhary opposed the bail application saying Tahir has been identified to be one of the rioters who had actively participated in vandalising, torching and arsoning of the houses and shops of a particular community in the area. According to the charge sheet, Negi was allegedly burnt alive on the intervening night of February 24-25, when a mob of rioters set fire to a sweet shop where he worked. His charred body was recovered on February 26. A mob of Muslim community came from Brijpuri Pulia side in northeast Delhi and started rioting, targeting properties of Hindus and continued torching them till late night on February 24, the charge sheet said. One of the properties torched by the mob was a shop named Anil Sweets from where the police had recovered the charred body of Negi on February 26, it said. Negi had gone to the godown of the shop for having lunch and taking rest, the police said. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

WB Police searches Arjun Singh's residence, BJP MP alleges vendetta politics

West Bengal Police Wednesday searched the residence of Barrackpore BJP MP Arjun Singh at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district in connection with a corruption case, police said. Singh denied the charges of corruption and alleged that the r...

Kuwait parliament approves new wealth fund law, delays debt reform

Kuwaits parliament on Wednesday approved a law to make transfers of state revenue to one of its sovereign wealth funds conditional on budget surpluses, a move which will provide more than 12 billion in much needed liquidity to the treasury....

SC paves way for CBI probe into "unnatural death" of Sushant Rajput, says "impartial investigations" need of the hour amid Bihar, Maharashtra acrimony

Giving a quietus to the political and jurisdictional row over investigations into the unnatural death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Supreme Court on Wednesday paved the way for a CBI probe into the FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty,...

Pop star Britney Spears wants her dad out of the picture

Britney Spears wants her father to be removed as the person that controls her business and personal affairs in a major change to her 12-year court-appointed conservatorship.Ahead of a court hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the 38-year-o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020