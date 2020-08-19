Left Menu
Himachal CM hails Union Cabinet's decision to set up National Recruitment Agency

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday hailed the decision of the Union Cabinet for setting up of a National Recruitment Agency for conducting Common Eligibility Test (CET) for various government jobs. Thakur said that this agency proposes to conduct common eligibility for the recruitment of all non-gazetted posts in the Central government and public sector banks.

According to an official release, the agency would conduct a single entrance test for the posts that the government and public sector units advertise every year. The chief minister said that this decision by the Union Cabinet would benefit crores of jobs seeking youth of the country. He said that this would also streamline the recruitment process for government jobs.

He further said that this decision would be especially useful for candidates belonging to Himachal Pradesh as the agency would set up centres in far-flung areas to facilitate candidates from remote areas appearing in national level exams. Earlier in the day, a government release had said the Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister has given its approval for creation of National Recruitment Agency (NRA), paving the way for a "transformational reform in the recruitment process for central government jobs."

"A multi-agency body called the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will conduct a Common Eligibility Test (CET) to screen/shortlist candidates for the Group B and C (non-technical) posts. NRA will have representatives of Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Finance/Department of Financial Services, the SSC, RRB & IBPS. It is envisioned that the NRA would be a specialist body bringing the state-of-the-art technology and best practices to the field of Central Government recruitment," the release said. (ANI)

