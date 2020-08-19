Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six arrested for cheating homebuyers under DDA land pooling policy: Delhi Police

Six persons were arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police in three cases involving cheating of homebuyers under the garb of Land Pooling Policy of DDA, the police said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 23:00 IST
Six arrested for cheating homebuyers under DDA land pooling policy: Delhi Police
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Six persons were arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police in three cases involving cheating of homebuyers under the garb of Land Pooling Policy of DDA, the police said on Wednesday. The arrested accused include five office bearers of societies and one a property dealer.

The accused have been identified as Bharat Khanna (56), the president of Rudra Welfare Society, and Paras Aggarwal (23), who is the general secretary of the same society. Property dealer Mukesh Kumar Singh (43) from the Eminent Officers Welfare Society. From Aerocity Dwarka, Pawan Sahay (47), Chairman, and 31-year-old Raghu Nandan Chona and Mohd Salauddin (33). The arrests were made on Tuesday. The police said, "Two accused persons in the case of Rudra Welfare Society, three in Aerocity Dwarka and one in Eminent Officers Welfare Society- have been arrested."

An amount of approximately Rs 40 crores was collected in these cases from 350 investors in the name of providing housing under Land Pooling Policy of DDA in Dwarka, the police said. Land Facilitation Agencies were incorporated and direct deals of land with farmers were avoided to siphon off the funds. There was no authority with any of the three societies to develop the proposed projects.

According to the police, the DDA policy with regard to land pooling is still underway and is yet to be finalised. It has not issued any licence to anybody so far with regard to this policy. (ANI)

TRENDING

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

Kenya: Airtel users across the country face mobile data downtime

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

UN: 45 migrants killed when boat capsizes off coast of Libya

A boat carrying dozens of migrants bound for Europe capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya and at least 45 people drowned or were missing and presumed dead, the UN said Wednesday. The capsizing, which marked the largest number of fatal...

U.S. imposes Iran-related sanctions on UAE-based companies

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on two United Arab Emirates-based companies, the U.S. Treasury Department said, accusing them of providing material support to Iranian airline Mahan Air. The Treasury in a statement said Part...

Mumbai's water cut reduced to 10 per cent

As the water stock in the dams supplying water to the city improved to 85 per cent, the current 20 per cent water cut will be reduced to 10 per cent from August 21, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC on Wednesday. The civic body ha...

Lebanon has hit 'rock bottom,' must reform for long-term aid -U.S.

Lebanon has hit rock bottom and can no longer afford leadership whom the Lebanese people see enriching themselves and ignoring popular demands, U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale told reporters on Wednesday.They s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020