Six arrested for cheating homebuyers under DDA land pooling policy: Delhi Police

Six persons were arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police in three cases involving cheating of homebuyers under the garb of Land Pooling Policy of DDA, the police said on Wednesday. The arrested accused include five office bearers of societies and one a property dealer.

The accused have been identified as Bharat Khanna (56), the president of Rudra Welfare Society, and Paras Aggarwal (23), who is the general secretary of the same society. Property dealer Mukesh Kumar Singh (43) from the Eminent Officers Welfare Society. From Aerocity Dwarka, Pawan Sahay (47), Chairman, and 31-year-old Raghu Nandan Chona and Mohd Salauddin (33). The arrests were made on Tuesday. The police said, "Two accused persons in the case of Rudra Welfare Society, three in Aerocity Dwarka and one in Eminent Officers Welfare Society- have been arrested."

An amount of approximately Rs 40 crores was collected in these cases from 350 investors in the name of providing housing under Land Pooling Policy of DDA in Dwarka, the police said. Land Facilitation Agencies were incorporated and direct deals of land with farmers were avoided to siphon off the funds. There was no authority with any of the three societies to develop the proposed projects.

According to the police, the DDA policy with regard to land pooling is still underway and is yet to be finalised. It has not issued any licence to anybody so far with regard to this policy. (ANI)