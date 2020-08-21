FIR registered in Andhra over Facebook posts targeting GVL Narasimha Rao

A case was registered by Crime Investigation Department (CID) over alleged defamatory posts on Facebook targeting BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao. Based on the complaint of Kanparthy Srinivas, the case was registered by CID Police Mangalagiri under sections 120 (B), 153(A), 505(2), and 295 (A) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Those posts alleged that Rao is related to the brother-in-law of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. TDP leader Ramaniah Peddineni, Facebook pages- Jai TeluguDesam, TDP Youth have been named in the FIR. (ANI)