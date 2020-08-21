Andhra Police seizes 2350 bottles of liquor in Krishna district
Andhra Pradesh Police on Friday seized 2,350 bottles of liquor from a car in Krishna district.ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 21-08-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 15:25 IST
Andhra Pradesh Police on Friday seized 2,350 bottles of liquor from a car in Krishna district. The police managed to arrest one miscreant while another escaped from the spot.
"Police taskforce caught a huge cache of liquor which was being transported from Madhira in Khammam district of Telangana to Vijayawada in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh," a Nandigama police official said. The task force personnel were checking vehicles at Nandigama where they found a car in suspicious condition.
After the vehicle was checked, the illegal liquor bottles were found in the car. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Khammam district
- Krishna
- Andhra Pradesh
- Nandigama
- Vijayawada
ALSO READ
868 litres of country liquor destroyed by police in Andhra's Krishna district
Stall projects on Godavari, Krishna; Centre asks AP, Telangana to get clearances first
ISKCON to host virtual Krishna 'Janmashtami'-2020
Seventeen people, including the pilot, lost their lives in the Dubai-Calicut Air India Express flight crash at Karipur airport: Malappuram Collector K Gopalakrishnan.
Let's not equate Hindi with nationalism, says S M Krishna on Kanimozhi episode