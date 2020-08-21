Left Menu
Development News Edition

ESIC extends unemployment benefit scheme 'Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojna' up to June 30, 2021

The Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) during its 182nd meeting held late yesterday under the chairmanship of Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State for Labour and Employment (I/C) took a decision of extending the unemployment benefit scheme Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojna by a year up to June 30, 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 23:12 IST
ESIC extends unemployment benefit scheme 'Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojna' up to June 30, 2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) during its 182nd meeting held late yesterday under the chairmanship of Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State for Labour and Employment (I/C) took a decision of extending the unemployment benefit scheme Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojna by a year up to June 30, 2021. "ESIC is implementing the Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojna under which unemployment benefit is paid to the workers covered under the ESI Scheme. The ESI Corporation has decided to extend the scheme for one more year up to June 30, 2021," the government said in an official release.

"It has been decided to relax the existing conditions and the amount of relief for workers who have lost employment during the COVID-19 pandemic period. The enhanced relief under the relaxed conditions will be payable during the period of March 24 to December 31, 2020. Thereafter the scheme will be available with original eligibility condition during the period January 1 to June 30, 2021. A review of these conditions will be done after December 31, 2020, depending upon the need and demand for such relaxed condition," it added. Around 60 members of the ESI Corporation including employers' representatives, employees' representatives, professional experts and representatives of State Government participated through video conference.

The other dignitaries who participated in the meeting were Heera Lal Samariya, Secretary, Labour & Employment; Ram Kripal Yadav, MP; Dola Sen, MP; Anuradha Prasad, Director General and Sibani Swain, AS&FA, Ministry of Labour and Employment. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

Some severe COVID-19 patients may not develop long-lasting immunity to coronavirus: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Democratic convention's closing night TV audience rises in early estimates

The closing night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention attracted roughly 21.8 million primetime television viewers, according to preliminary Nielsen data, suggesting the final tally will show the biggest audiences for the week.The num...

Ex-President George W Bush backs Maine's Senator Susan Collins

Former President George W Bush on Friday backed Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine in his first public endorsement of the 2020 election cycle. Bush has largely stayed out of the political fray since he left the White House in 2009, a...

Dinesh Karthik promises to 'give it all' as KKR arrive in Abu Dhabi for IPL 2020

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR captain Dinesh Karthik on Friday promised to give it all in the Indian Premier League IPL 2020 as the franchise confirmed that their contingent of Indian players and support staff have arrived in Abu Dhabi. This IP...

Indian national arrested in USD 21 million H1B visa fraud

An Indian national has been arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit visa fraud and for inducing foreign nationals to come to the US using fraudulently obtained H-1B visas, federal prosecutors said on Friday. Arrested on Thursday, 48-yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020