ESIC extends unemployment benefit scheme 'Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojna' up to June 30, 2021

The Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) during its 182nd meeting held late yesterday under the chairmanship of Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State for Labour and Employment (I/C) took a decision of extending the unemployment benefit scheme Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojna by a year up to June 30, 2021. "ESIC is implementing the Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojna under which unemployment benefit is paid to the workers covered under the ESI Scheme. The ESI Corporation has decided to extend the scheme for one more year up to June 30, 2021," the government said in an official release.

"It has been decided to relax the existing conditions and the amount of relief for workers who have lost employment during the COVID-19 pandemic period. The enhanced relief under the relaxed conditions will be payable during the period of March 24 to December 31, 2020. Thereafter the scheme will be available with original eligibility condition during the period January 1 to June 30, 2021. A review of these conditions will be done after December 31, 2020, depending upon the need and demand for such relaxed condition," it added. Around 60 members of the ESI Corporation including employers' representatives, employees' representatives, professional experts and representatives of State Government participated through video conference.

The other dignitaries who participated in the meeting were Heera Lal Samariya, Secretary, Labour & Employment; Ram Kripal Yadav, MP; Dola Sen, MP; Anuradha Prasad, Director General and Sibani Swain, AS&FA, Ministry of Labour and Employment. (ANI)