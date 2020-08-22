Left Menu
Delhi court sends ISIS operative to 8-day police custody

The court allowed the plea and directed them to produce the accused before it on August 30. The Delhi Police has stepped up vigil in the city following the arrest. The security checks have been intensified along the Delhi border in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The suspected ISIS operative was arrested with IEDs after a brief exchange of fire on Friday night..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 20:01 IST
According to the court sources, the accused was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat and the Delhi Police sought eight days' custody. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Saturday sent an alleged ISIS operative, arrested with improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from central Delhi's Ridge Road area, to eight-day police custody. According to the court sources, the accused was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat and the Delhi Police sought eight days' custody.

During in-camera proceedings, the police told the court that custodial interrogation of the accused was required to unearth the larger conspiracy, the sources said. The court allowed the plea and directed them to produce the accused before it on August 30.

The Delhi Police has stepped up vigil in the city following the arrest. The security checks have been intensified along the Delhi border in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

The suspected ISIS operative was arrested with IEDs after a brief exchange of fire on Friday night.

