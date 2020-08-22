Pompeo to visit Israel, UAE this week, source says; peace, Iran, China on agenda

Pompeo to visit Israel, UAE this week, source says; peace, Iran, China on agendaReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 22-08-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 23:34 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Israel on Monday and travel on to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday to discuss the countries' normalisation deal, a person briefed on his itinerary said.
Also on Pompeo's agenda are security challenges posed by Iran and China in the region, said the source, who declined to be identified by name or nationality.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mike Pompeo
- Israel
- United Arab Emirates
- Iran
- David Clarke
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Pompeo speaks with his counterparts from India, Australia, Brazil, Israel and S Korea
Amid tensions with China, armed forces push case for arming Israeli drone fleet with laser-guided bombs, missiles
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin wishes Pranab Mukherjee speedy recovery
Israeli jeweler makes USD 1.5m gold coronavirus mask
Israeli PM's uneasy alliance seems headed toward collapse