Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Italy says China a key strategic partner, despite U.S. concerns

Italy and China need to forge closer ties, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday, potentially putting Rome at odds with Washington, which has raised alarm over Beijing's economic ambitions. In an apparent reference to tensions with Washington, Wang said China did not want to see a Cold War.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 25-08-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 20:35 IST
UPDATE 1-Italy says China a key strategic partner, despite U.S. concerns
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Italy and China need to forge closer ties, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday, potentially putting Rome at odds with Washington, which has raised alarm over Beijing's economic ambitions. Di Maio was speaking after talks with the Chinese government's top diplomat State Councillor Wang Yi, who was beginning a visit to Europe that will also include the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany.

Italy became the first major Western economy to join China's international infrastructure project, the Belt and Road Initiative, when it signed a raft of accords in 2019. However, the move has yielded little for Italy so far. "It was a very fruitful meeting," Di Maio said, adding that he had discussed with Wang how to "relaunch (our) strategic partnership from the economic and industrial view point".

Wang told reporters it was important for China and the European Union to strengthen relations and deepen cooperation to tackle the coronavirus. U.S. President Donald Trump blames Beijing for the spread of the disease, which emerged in China last year. He also wants to restrict the global development of Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co, accusing it of acting as a Trojan Horse for Chinese cyberspies.

Italy has not joined the United States in imposing restrictions on Huawei and Di Maio made no reference to the company in his remarks. In an apparent reference to tensions with Washington, Wang said China did not want to see a Cold War. "A Cold War would be a step backwards," he said. "We will not let other countries do this for their own private interests while damaging the interests of other countries."

Di Maio said he had raised the issue of Hong Kong with Wang, saying its citizens' rights and freedoms had to be respected. China unveiled a national security law last month which Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters and the West say breaches the 1984 Sino-British treaty that guaranteed Hong Kong's autonomy.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zambia court acquits health minister accused of corruption

A Zambian court on Tuesday acquitted Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya after ruling that the prosecution had brought insufficient evidence against him. On July 16, Chilufya had appeared before a Lusaka magistrate and denied four counts of co...

U.S. Senate Democrats unveil $400 bln-a-year plan to tackle climate change

Senate Democrats on Tuesday unveiled a wide-ranging plan to tackle climate change that calls for the U.S. government to spend more than 400 billion a year to eliminate U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.The plan is the latest in a series...

HC issues notice to respondents in case seeking financial aid to priests

Orissa High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the state government on a writ petition seeking a direction to provide financial aid to priests as places of worship are closed due to COVID-19 pandemic. A division bench comprising Chief Justi...

6 killed in Karachi flood

Flooding caused by heavy rains in the last two days has killed six people, including three children, and destroyed hundreds of homes in Pakistans largest city Karachi, officials said on Tuesday. Apart from the provincial capital, many parts...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020