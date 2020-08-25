Centre extends deadline for expression of interest for proposed Air India disinvestment

The central government has extended the deadline for expression of interest for proposed strategic disinvestment of Air India for two months till October 30, in view of the prevailing situation due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The earlier last date for expression of interest, as per the seventh corrigendum issued on June 25, 2020, was till 5 pm on August 31.

Following this, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, which comes under the Union Finance Ministry, has issued the eighth corrigendum extending the date till October 30. Accordingly, the date for intimation to the qualified interested bidders is now November 20, 2020.The Ministry said that the above changes have been made as per the requests made from the interested bidders.

The government has initiated the process of divesting its share from Air India and is looking for suitable bidders. (ANI)