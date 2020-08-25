HC asks jail authorities to take Rakesh Wadhawan to hospital

Left Menu
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Arthur Road Jail authorities here to take Rakesh Wadhawan, promoter-director of HDIL, to the civic-run KEM Hospital for colonoscopy and endoscopy.

Updated: 25-08-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 22:30 IST
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Arthur Road Jail authorities here to take Rakesh Wadhawan, promoter-director of HDIL, to the civic-run KEM Hospital for colonoscopy and endoscopy. A division bench headed by Justice R D Dhanuka also sought a medical report from the hospital.

Rakesh Wadhawan (67) and his son Sarang are facing a case of alleged Rs 4,000 crore money laundering in the PMC Bank scam, and are in jail since October 2019. The sessions court had on August 18 directed the jail authorities to take Rakesh Wadhawan to either KEM Hospital or Nair Hospital for tests.

As the jail authorities failed to follow the order, Wadhawan approached the HC claiming that his health was deteriorating day by day. "We accordingly direct the Jail Authority to shift the Petitioner to KEM Hospital within 48 hours from today for Colonoscopy/Endoscopy and any other treatment be made available that would be necessitated during the course of carrying out the procedure of Colonoscopy/Endoscopy," the court said.

The procedure shall be carried out by KEM Hospital within one week from the date of admission, it said, adjourning the hearing on September 8.

