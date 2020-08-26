Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppn leader urges Kerala Governor to summon CM over fire incident, which could have destroyed evidence

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala wrote to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday, urging him to summon Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the fire incident at the Secretariat which could have destroyed evidence in the gold smuggling case.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 26-08-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 20:24 IST
Oppn leader urges Kerala Governor to summon CM over fire incident, which could have destroyed evidence
Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala wrote to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday, urging him to summon Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the fire incident at the Secretariat which could have destroyed evidence in the gold smuggling case. Chennithala said the circumstances governing the fire and destruction of the documentation in the most critical sections likely to hold evidence to wrongdoing point to well-crafted conspiracy to derail the well-grounded probe against the key accused and involving the Chief Ministers office.

On Tuesday, Chennithala met Governor over the incident of fire at Kerala Secretariat and demanded an independent probe into the incident. Later he wrote a letter to the Governor. In a letter dated August 26, the opposition leader said, "I appeal to the Governor in the exercise of his constitutional powers to summon and direct the Chief Minister to submit all the documents and evidence called by the investigating agencies.

Chennithala urged the Governor to direct the Chief Minister to submit all the documents and evidence called for by the investigating agencies as provided in Rule 36 (a) of the Business rules and ensure their safe transmission within a short reasonable time frame, stated the letter. "As the Chief Secretary is responsible for the protocol function of state government I seek a due explanation why several criminally liable actions have been taken in absence of the Governor's knowledge and without the approval of the Council of Ministers in such matters as external assistance availed for the LIFE Mission, encroaching upon the Union Governments terrain," said Chennithala in his letter.

Chennithala further asked the Governor to direct the state government to ensure due fire protection and physical security to the critical offices, which may be ensured by deploying a suitable central para-military force in consultation with the investigating agencies. "The Chief Secretary should be directed to make available in the public domain all the details, including file numbers of the destructed files, otherwise the criminal minds may use this as an opportunity to smuggle other files and use this as an alibi before the investigating agencies for not producing the crucial files," Chennithala said.

According to the letter, on August 25, around 4.30 pm, a fire broke out in the relevant sections of the GAD Protocol department destroying a considerable number of documents including relevant papers. This fire has occurred in an office closed due to the reported illness and quarantine of staff. Attempted destruction of the papers required in evidence by NIA is a punishable offence, Chennithala added.

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP and Congress held a protest outside Kerala Secretariat and demanded a high-level probe into the fire incident in the protocol office and alleged that it is a conspiracy to destroy evidence in the gold smuggling case. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Institute providing coaching, accommodation to CA/CS students not exempt from GST: AAR

The Kerala-bench of the AAR has ruled that an institute imparting education to students for obtaining qualifications like Chartered Accountancy CA, Cost Accountancy, Company Secretary CS are not covered under the definition of educational i...

Electrical break down in Guwahati ropeway after two days of launch

Two days after rolling out the countrys longest river ropeway, the project on Brahmaputra was shut down for public on Wednesday after it faced electrical problems in the main engine due to frequent voltage fluctuations. A senior official of...

Tanzanian president Magufuli to face 14 challengers in Oct elections

Tanzanian president John Magufuli will face 14 challengers in elections scheduled for this October, the elections board announced on Wednesday, with analysts saying a divided opposition was likely to ensure he won a second term.His main cha...

7 non-BJP CMs decide to jointly move SC seeking postponement of NEET, JEE exams; DMK, AAP too support demand

Supporting the demand for postponement of NEET and JEE examinations in view of the coronavirus pandemic, seven chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states on Wednesday decided to jointly move the Supreme Court on the issue. Parties like the DMK...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020