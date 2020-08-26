Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Man United's Maguire set for retrial after appealing against brawl conviction

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been granted a full retrial after appealing against Greek court convictions on multiple charges following a brawl on the island of Mykonos last week, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. England defender Maguire was found guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insult after his arrest in a brawl in which two police officers were assaulted.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 26-08-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 21:58 IST
Soccer-Man United's Maguire set for retrial after appealing against brawl conviction
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@HarryMaguire93)

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been granted a full retrial after appealing against Greek court convictions on multiple charges following a brawl on the island of Mykonos last week, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

England defender Maguire was found guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insult after his arrest in a brawl in which two police officers were assaulted. The 27-year-old was handed a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days.

In accordance with the Greek judicial process, the filing nullifies Maguire's conviction and United confirmed there will be a full retrial in a more senior court. "An appeal against yesterday's verdict was lodged this morning by Harry's legal team," a United spokesperson said in a statement.

"This means that Harry has no criminal record and is once again presumed innocent until proven guilty. Accordingly, he is not subject to any international travel restrictions." The case will be retried within the next two years by a court on the nearby island of Syros, sources close to the process told Reuters.

Following the verdict, Maguire, who was not present at the trial, said in a statement: "I remain strong and confident regarding our innocence in this matter - if anything myself, family and friends are the victims." Maguire's brother Joe and friend Christopher Sharman were also found guilty of offences related to the incident and received suspended prison sentences. They denied any wrongdoing.

England coach Gareth Southgate withdrew Maguire from his squad for next month's Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark. Ioannis Iakovos Paradisis, the lawyer who represented the police officers on Tuesday, confirmed an appeal had been filed on behalf of all three men.

He said that since the case will be heard again, the defendants will have the opportunity to appear in court this time and provide explanations. "Even if they believe that they are innocent, they could have said they are sorry," Paradisis said.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. troops injured in interaction with Russian forces in Syria, U.S. officials say

A small number of U.S. troops were injured during an interaction with Russian forces in Syria, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Wednesday.While such interactions between American and Russian forces are not rare, the incident highlights th...

Byju's raises Rs 908.9 cr from DST Global

Indias largest edu-tech company Byjus is raising about Rs 909 crore in funding from billionaire Yuri Milner-led DST Global, according to regulatory documents. According to the documents filed with the Corporate Affairs Ministry by Byjus, wh...

Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases

Spain reported 3,594 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday as it struggled to contain a second wave of contagion that hit a peak of some 8,000 cases last Friday.The country has registered the largest number of cases in western Europe sinc...

England defender Ben Chilwell joins Chelsea on five-year deal

England defender Ben Chilwell on Wednesday signed a five-year contract with Chelsea. Chilwell joined from Leicester City, the club where he began his professional career. He is one of the most established and promising full-backs in the Pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020