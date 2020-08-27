DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug. 27

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, AUGUST 27 ** CHISINAU - Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will head to Moldova on Wednesday for the first meeting of the joint strategic planning group of the two countries. (final day). ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and leaders of the 16 federal states discuss the country's response to rising numbers of new coronavirus infections. A news conference is scheduled after the meeting – 1100 GMT.

** MUSCAT - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Oman. ** BAGHDAD/ AMMAN - French Defense Minister Florence Parly visits Iraq/Jordan (to Aug.28)

** PARIS - French finance minister Bruno Le Maire addresses forum of French bosses, in the frame of the coronavirus economic hardship, and ahead of the announcement of a 100 billion euros economic recovery plan – 0900 GMT. ** PARIS - Senegalese President Macky Sall gives a keynote speech at the annual end-of-summer conference of France's largest employer federation, Medef. - 0830 GMT

BERLIN - The NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, will travel to Berlin to meet with senior German officials and attend an informal meeting of defense ministers of the European Union (final day). ROME/AMSTERDAM/OSLO/PARIS/BERLIN - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay an official visit to Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany (to September 1). MOSCOW/VILNIUS/ KYIV - US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will visit Russia, Lithuania and Ukraine (final day). HANOI, Vietnam - 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM 52) (to Aug 29).

BERLIN - Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas welcomes Israel's Foreign Minister Gabi Aschkenasi in Berlin. After visiting the House of the Wannsee Conference memorial, a joint news conference is held. - 0615 GMT BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the chancellery in Berlin to discuss international developments. A news conference is planned. - 0730 GMT

BRUSSELS - The German presidency of the Council of the EU and European Commissioner for the Budget, Johannes Hahn, discuss with European Parliament's Committee on Constitutional Affairs the bloc's coronavirus recovery fund and long-term budget, which were agreed at a July summit - 0800 GMT. OSLO - The Chinese government’s top diplomat State Councilor, Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China Wang Yi to visit Norway for meetings with political leaders. COLOGNE, Germany - German economy minister Peter Altmaier discusses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with entrepreneurs at an event in the western city of Cologne. - 1210 GMT BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Aug. 28).

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 28 GENEVA - The World Trade Organization (WTO) Dispute Settlement Body holds monthly meeting - 0800 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29 ** PARIS - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang-Yi comes to Paris for bilateral talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian – 1600 GMT. HAGATNA - Japan Defense Minister Taro Kono and United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to meet in Guam. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30 PARIS - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang-Yi visit to Paris for bilateral talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. The meeting comes after a week-long tour of Europe by Wang-Yi dealing with issues ranging from COVID-19 to Hong Kong and Iran. - 0800 GMT MONTENEGRO – Montenegrin Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, AUGUST 31 SANTANDER, Spain - Spain's economy minister, Nadia Calvino, to deliver speech at online financial conference in Santander - 0800 GMT. HANOI - Vietnam hosts 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and related meetings. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 NUR-SULTAN - Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to deliver annual address to the nation

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his second state of the union address. BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton speaks in an online interview with Politico Europe - 0630 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 DUBLIN - Chief European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speaks in Dublin at the Institute of International and European Affairs think tank - 1200 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 ** BANGKOK – Thailand Finance Minister Predee Daochai and Deputy Prime minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow speak about the economy and stimulus plans at a business forum – 0600 GMT. JAMAICA - Jamaican House of Representatives election. DUBLIN - EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan speaks at virtual Irish event – 1330 GMT.

BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for trade Phil Hogan speaks at online event on EU trade, model of 'open strategic autonomy' and the COVID-19 crisis - 0700 GMT - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 BOLIVIA - Presidential election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 LONDON - Brexit talks in London (to Sept. 11) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 BRUSSELS - Brussels Economic Forum (by video conference)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. BERLIN – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to Sept. 12). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis gives his annual speech on the state of the country's economy. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 VIENNA – United Nations IAEA, Board of Governors meeting (to Sept. 18).

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 New Zealand – Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

BRUSSELS - EU ministers responsible for trade hold informal meeting in Berlin to discuss current trade topics from transatlantic relations to the World Trade Organization. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

BRASILIA - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will open the United Nation's General Assembly high-level debate that will be a virtual meeting this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic with prerecorded video speeches by heads of state. NEW YORK CITY - World leaders take part in 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate (to Sept. 28).

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 BRUSSELS Brexit talks in Brussels (to Oct. 2). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 TORONTO - Canada hosts the world circular economy forum in Toronto.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4 KYRGYZSTAN – Kyrgyz Supreme Council Election. NEW CALEDONIA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 5 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6 LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7 HANOI - Vietnam hosts ASEAN senior officials' meeting in Hanoi. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8 Luxembourg – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct 09) - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13 LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15

BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit (to Oct 16) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18 GUINEA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25 CHILE – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26 KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers of APEC countries meet to address regional macroeconomic and financial issues as well as domestic and regional financial policy priorities during the APEC-Finance Ministers' Meeting in Malaysia (to Oct. 28) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 GEORGIA – Georgian Parliament Election.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx