Left Menu
Development News Edition

Payout claim: HC seeks records of cop who died of COVID-19

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 15:02 IST
Payout claim: HC seeks records of cop who died of COVID-19

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Maharashtra government to submit all official records of Mumbai Railway police assistant sub-inspector Suresh Hatankar, who died of COVID-19 in May. The direction was issued by a bench led by Justice SJ Kathawalla that is presiding over a plea filed by Hatankar's second wife seeking a share in the compensation amount of over Rs 60 lakh that the deceased's legal heirs will receive from the state government.

As a state government resolution promises a compensation of Rs 65 lakh to any police personnel who dies of COVID-19 while on duty, two women, both claiming to be Hatankar's wives, have put a claim to the payout. Subsequently, Hatankar's second wife, and their daughter from such marriage, approached the HC, seeking that they be given a proportionate share of the compensation amount to save them from "starvation" and homelessness.

On Friday, Hatankar's first wife and his daughter from her claimed that they had no idea of his second marriage. However, the petitioner (second wife) produced copies of some Facebook posts where Hatankar's daughters from both his marriages had interacted on Facebook.

Justice Kathawalla, therefore, said that it was apparent that all parties were not being honest and that they might have been making false statements in the court. He thus directed that both the families place their side of arguments through affidavits.

He also directed advocate Jyoti Chavan, the counsel for the state government and the Railway police, to place before the court all of Hatankar's official records, any applications made by him during lifetime and his application for police quarters, among other things. "We want everything. Any application he might have made during his lifetime. Any official record, or paper you have on him," the bench said.

The court also suggested seeking permission from HC Chief Justice Dipankar Datta for conducting a physical hearing in the matter so that all parties can remain present and it gets easier to hear claims and counter-claims. Currently, the bench has been conducting hearings through video-conferencing.

On the previous hearing, the bench had observed that as per law, if a man had two wives, and both lay a claim to his money, only the first wife would be entitled to the same. But the man's children from both marriages would get the money, too, it said.

A bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and Madhav Jamdar had made these observations on August 25 merely orally after the government submitted that there existed a previous judgement of the full Aurangabad bench of the Bombay HC that gave a similar direction. Hatankar, who died of COVID-19 on May 30, had married his first wife in 1992 and tied the knot for a second time in 1998.

As per the plea, both marriages were registered under law..

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Protesters confront Rand Paul about Breonna Taylor after RNC

A crowd of protesters surrounded US Sen Rand Paul as he was leaving the White House following the Republican National Convention early Friday, shouting for the legislator from Kentucky to acknowledge the shooting of Breonna Taylor. Video po...

Rural demand to aid economic recovery but can't substitute for urban demand: Report

Rural demand can contribute towards recovery in the economy but cannot be a substitute for urban demand, according to a report. While the industrial and services sectors are still struggling to recover from the adverse impact of COVID-19, t...

SP leader deletes derogatory tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput after being trolled

Samajwadi Party leader IP Singh was forced to delete his tweet after being trolled for allegedly calling late actor Sushant Singh Rajput Impotent. Singh deleted his tweet apparently after facing severe criticism on social media, but it was ...

SSR death: Ramdas Athawale visits late actor's family

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale paid a visit to the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and offered condolences to the bereaved family in Faridabad on Friday. The actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.Paid condolence ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020