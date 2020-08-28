Left Menu
No encroachment in Mayapuri green belt: DDA to NGT

The tribunal took note of the submission by DDA lawyer Kush Sharma and disposed of a plea alleging that illegal construction was being carried out by it in the area recorded as green belt in Mayapuri. “Underground reservoirs had been constructed to replace the borewells.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 16:13 IST
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has told the National Green Tribunal that no encroachment exists in the green belt of Mayapuri here. The DDA told a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel that land belonging to the authority is covered by a boundary wall.  The tribunal took note of the submission by DDA lawyer Kush Sharma and disposed of a plea alleging that illegal construction was being carried out by it in the area recorded as green belt in Mayapuri.

“Underground reservoirs had been constructed to replace the borewells. Protected forest area was five acres which was not demarcated. Labour camps were removed from the place,” the NGT noted. The plea alleged that despite objection from the Deputy Conservator of Forest on December 3, 2015, the DDA was constructing a building in the area marked as green belt.

“This green belt is a five-acre forest area and is declared protected under 1980 forests notification. DDA has started a project in the area making concrete structures, clearing the land of foliage and trees,” the plea said. “In view of report filed on behalf of DDA, we do not find any ground to continue the proceedings further. The application stands disposed of,” the bench said.

