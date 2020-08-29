J-K police holds meeting over citizen-police interface mobile app

Left Menu
Jammu and Kashmir Police held a meeting at Police Headquarters on Friday regarding 'Citizen Centric Mobile Application' which will act as an interface between the citizens and the police department.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-08-2020 00:44 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 00:44 IST
J&K senior Police Officers held a meeting at Police Headquarters regarding Citizen Centric Mobile App on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Police held a meeting at Police Headquarters on Friday regarding 'Citizen Centric Mobile Application' which will act as an interface between the citizens and the police department. With the help of this application, citizens will be able to avail of police services.

The features of the app include registration of complaints, verification of tenants and domestic help, request for police permission wherever required, reporting incidents of crime and traffic violation, senior citizens registration and tracking system among others, a Jammu and Kashmir Police. During the meeting, there was a threadbare discussion on different citizen-friendly features provided in the application for the public through this mobile application.

Speaking on this occasion, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh expressed satisfaction over the features being provided in the mobile app and also desired inclusion of some other features. He also impressed upon the concerned supervisory officers of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) to make the system robust and ensure synchronization of the App with CCTNS.

He assured all help and assistance from the Police Head Quarters to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Crime, who is the nodal officer of CCTNS for the Union Territory. During the course of the discussion, IGP (Crime) MK Sinha gave a briefing regarding the functioning and features of the proposed app for citizens. (ANI)

