Three ULFA(I) cadres held in Arunachal, arms seized
ANI | Tirap (Arunachal Pradesh) | Updated: 29-08-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 14:22 IST
Security forces have apprehended three hardcore Cadres of ULFA(I) near Noglo, Tirap, said Eastern Command, Indian Army on Saturday.
Eastern Command, Indian Army informed about the arrest on Twitter and said that troops have recovered three pistols, magazines with live rounds, and ULFA Badges from the possession of the cadres.
"Security Forces in an operation apprehended three hardcore Cadres of ULFA(I) near Noglo, Tirap on 28 Aug 20. The troops recovered three pistols, magazines with live rounds, and ULFA Badges from the possession of the Cadres," Eastern Command, Indian Army tweeted. (ANI)
