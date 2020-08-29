Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi to inaugurate Atal tunnel connecting Manali with Leh by September end: Jai Ram Thakur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the 9.02 kilometre long Atal tunnel, the world's longest tunnel above an altitude of 3,000 metres, connecting Manali with Leh by the end of September this year, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here on Saturday.

ANI | Sissu/ Lahaul-Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 29-08-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 17:28 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate Atal tunnel connecting Manali with Leh by September end: Jai Ram Thakur
Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur visiting south portal of tunnel on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the 9.02 kilometre long Atal tunnel, the world's longest tunnel above an altitude of 3,000 metres, connecting Manali with Leh by the end of September this year, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here on Saturday. Thakur today visited the south portal of the tunnel in Lahaul-Spiti and held a meeting with the officials at Sissu about the completion of the tunnel. He said this tunnel is very important from a strategic point of view as well as for tourism.

"The Prime Minister wants to inaugurate the tunnel by the end of next month. He will visit the spot physically instead of virtually attending the event. This tunnel is going to be very significant. The dream of Atal ji is finally coming true," Thakur told reporters here. He said the south and north portals of the tunnel have now been connected and added that it would be an all-weather road for farmers, tourists and will play a strategically important role.

The tunnel was initially opened for emergency vehicles in 2019. The entire route would be opened for public soon and it would be an all-weather road with the Defence Research Development Organisation's (DRDO) Snow Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) design to make snow galleries on both ends of tunnels. The tunnel, named after former Prime Minister Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will significantly reduce the distance between Manali and Leh by nearly 45 kilometres and drive time by around seven hours. It will also save crores of rupees in transport costs in the long run.

The decision to construct the strategic tunnel below the Rohtang Pass was taken on June 3, 2000, when Vajpayee was the Prime Minister. The foundation stone for the access road to the South Portal of the tunnel was laid on May 26, 2002. It is a 10.5-metre wide single tube bi-lane tunnel with a fire-proof emergency egress tunnel built into the main tunnel itself.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said the tunnel was also important from the perspective of national security and lauded the Border Roads Organisation for constructing the tunnel in less than the stipulated cost. The tunnel is now nearing completion and is a step in the direction of providing all-weather connectivity to remote border areas of Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, which otherwise remained cut off from the rest of the country for about six months during winters.

According to officials, there would be escape tunnels after every 500 meters with a vehicle speed permitted would to 80 km/hour and around 3,000 vehicles will be able to run at once on both lanes of the tunnel. There are provisions of high-security surveillance team and CCTV vigilance in New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM), used for the first time in India. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Pradhan, Nishank lay foundation stones of new facilities at Odisha university

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday laid down the foundation for new projects at Central University of Odisha CUO in Koraput town of the state, an official statement sai...

Anupam Kher congratulates players on National Sports Day

Sending out a message of appreciation to all the sportspersons, actor Anupam Kher on Saturday shared a childhood memory associated with National Sports Day and extended his greetings to mark the occasion. Aaj nationalsportsday hain.un sabhe...

MCI allows students to pursue medical course abroad, mandates them to qualify NEET in 2020 or 2021

The Delhi High Court has been informed by the Medical Council of India MCI that all candidates, who are taking admissions in foreign universities for pursuing a medical course, can go on the condition that they qualify the NEET-UG this year...

Berlin police disband protest against coronavirus curbs

Berlin police on Saturday disbanded a mass protest in the German capital against coronavirus curbs a few hours after it had begun after marchers failed to keep their distance and wear masks as instructed.The protest came as infections rise ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020