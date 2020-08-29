Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allahabad HC dismisses petitions seeking permission for Muharram procession

However, no such workable mechanism could be suggested even by the counsel for the petitioners," a bench comprising justices SK Gupta and Shamim Ahmed said. It rejected the contention of the petitioners that the state's decision not to allow the processions citing the COVID-19 pandemic is discriminatory, saying the argument appears to be "patently misconceived" and the same yardstick has been adopted for all religious communities.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 29-08-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 21:41 IST
Allahabad HC dismisses petitions seeking permission for Muharram procession
The plea stated that any restriction on carrying out of processions during Muharram is a violation of their fundamental right of freedom to practice religion. Image Credit: ANI

The Allahabad High Court on Saturday dismissed a bunch of petitions seeking permission for Muharram processions in Uttar Pradesh. "We have also given serious thought to working out some mechanism in order to permit the processions for Tazia burials while imposing certain restrictions. However, no such workable mechanism could be suggested even by the counsel for the petitioners," a bench comprising justices SK Gupta and Shamim Ahmed said.

It rejected the contention of the petitioners that the state's decision not to allow the processions citing the COVID-19 pandemic is discriminatory, saying the argument appears to be "patently misconceived" and the same yardstick has been adopted for all religious communities. The bench had on Friday reserved its judgment on the petitions filed by Roshan Khan and several others seeking permission to carry out Tazia procession during the upcoming Muharram.

The plea stated that any restriction on carrying out of processions during Muharram is a violation of their fundamental right of freedom to practice religion. "Also other religious festivals were allowed by the state government during the same period but the only procession of Muharram is not allowed which is discriminatory action on the part of the state government," the counsel for petitioners claimed and cited the Supreme Court order allowing Jagganath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha. Additional Chief Standing Counsel Ramanand Pandey, appearing for the state government, said that freedom to practice religion is not an absolute right and the same is subject to public order, morality and health.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the state government can restrict religious activities keeping in mind the issue of public health, he told the court. "State action is not discriminatory rather during the month of August, processions were not allowed during the festivals of Ganesh Chaturthi and Krishna Janamasthmi also. The public is allowed to practice religion inside their house but no public gathering is permitted...," said Pandey.

Referring to the petitioners' contention that the state's decision is discriminatory, the court said that "this argument has no legs to stand on and appears to be patently misconceived. The same yardstick has been adopted for all religious communities and they have been restricted from carrying on any processions or Jhankis or activities that have a danger of large congregations."

On the rath yatra, it said the apex court had not passed any general directions but the permission was given to carry out the annual chariot procession "pertained to a specific place, Puri, and only from one point to another." Earlier, the Supreme Court had on Thursday refused to pass a general order to permit Muharram procession across the country, saying if relief was made for a particular area, then the risk could be assessed. Muharram will be observed this year on August 29.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Raj: Cong Sadarshahar MLA admitted following breathing issues

Congress MLA from the Sadarshahar assembly constituency Bhanwar Lal Sharma was admitted to a government hospital here on Saturday after he complained of respiratory problemsSharma was admitted to SMS Hospital in the morning following diffic...

MHA's Unlock 4 guidelines: Metro trains, political and social gatherings allowed; States directed to consult with Centre before imposing local lockdowns

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday issued the Unlock 4 guidelines under which metro trains will be allowed to resume services from September 7 in a graded manner, while political, social and religious congregations of up to 100 people will...

People lay siege to Assam fire station over rumours of death of 'thief'

People laid siege to a fire station in Assams Hailakandi district and pelted the police and security forces with stones on Saturday over rumours of the death of a suspected thief due to alleged torture by fire brigade personnel, police said...

Ahmedabad's COVID-19 cases rise by 164 to 31,177; 3 die

The COVID-19 count in Ahmedabad district rose to 31,177 on Saturday with addition of 164 new cases, Gujarat health department said. With three persons succumbing to the viral infection, the toll went up to 1,724, it said.A total of 160 pati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020