Fali S Nariman launches coffee table book on lawyer Lalit Bhasin's life

Legal luminary Fali S Nariman on Saturday launched a limited-edition coffee table book "A Lifetime Dedicated to Law" based on the life of Lalit Bhasin, president of the Society of Indian Law Firms and the Bar Association of India (BAI). According to a statement, the book provided a comprehensive understanding of India's legal society apart from chronicling eight decades of the 81-year-old lawyer, from his playschool days in pre-partition Rawalpindi, his rise in Delhi's politico-legal groups, to the present day.

Attorney General K K Venugopal and Nariman also released a compendium of articles celebrating 60 years of the BAI -- "The Constitution of India Celebrating and Calibrating 70 Years Compendium of Articles", it said. The articles have been contributed by distinguished lawyers, eminent judges, scholars and academicians, distinguished bureaucrats, outstanding politicians, stalwarts from other professions, well-known media personalities and journalists, political thinkers, and illustrious citizens of this country, the statement said. The first copy of the compendium will be presented to President Ram Nath Kovind on August 31 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, it said.

"I have never seen a lawyer who has projected India to the legal community in so many countries. He has built bridges across the Asian region single-handedly. We are proud of him," Venugopal said at the book launch. Nariman said Bhasin has contributed immensely to the growth and success of the legal profession.

"The achievements of the BAI could have never been accomplished without his unstinted support, help, and initiative," he said. Speaking at the launch, Bhasin said, "I am both humbled and elated that my life's journey has been so beautifully captured in this memoir. The book has taken me back to my childhood days and my journey over 80 years and has captured what I have been able to achieve during this period as a lawyer."