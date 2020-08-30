Left Menu
Failing to get job, PSC exam rank holder dies by suicide

A 28-year-old man who had secured the 77th rank in the Public Service Commission (PSC) exam died by suicide after he failed to get a job.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 30-08-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 15:28 IST
Failing to get job, PSC exam rank holder dies by suicide
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A 28-year-old man who had secured the 77th rank in the Public Service Commission (PSC) exam died by suicide after he failed to get a job. According to police, the man identified as Anu residing in Karakonam here hanged himself inside his house.

The relatives of the deceased claimed that Anu was in deep distress after he did not get a job even after securing a rank in PSC exam. In a suicide note, he said not getting a job was the reason for the extreme step. The Congress and the BJP alleged that the state government that conducted recruitment ignoring the PSC rank list was responsible for the death. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala visited the house of the deceased. ABVP and Yuva Morcha organised a secretariat march on the incident.

The PSC chairman had recently said that those candidates, who publicly tarnish the image of the PSC would not be recruited. After this, PSC rank holders protested alleging that they are being denied their rightful jobs. When asked about it, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had backed PSC. (ANI)

