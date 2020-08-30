BSF apprehends man for 'smuggling' mobile phones into Bangladesh

The Border Security Force (BSF) has said that its troops of South Bengal Frontier on Saturday apprehended a smuggler with export goods and mobile phones worth over Rs 21 lakhs and these items were being smuggled into Bangladesh. "On August 29, 2020, the BSF troops of South Bengal Frontier apprehended one smuggler along with Bharat Benz truck loaded with export goods and mobile phones worth Rs 21,38,594. These items were being smuggled to Bangladesh through the location of ICP Petrapole 179 BN BSF, N/24 Pargana Border District," read a press statement.

According to the press statement, acting on specific intelligence, BSF troops of ICP Petrapole 179 Battalion, carried out special checking of outgoing vehicle near cargo gate of ICP Petrapole. During the operation, BSF troops searched a suspicious outgoing Indian truck loaded with export goods bearing no (MP 09 GH 6120 ) at ICP Petrapole which was going from India to Bangladesh side. "During the search they found six new mobile phones concealed inside the cabin of the truck, which were illegally being carried by the truck crew to Bangladesh without proper documentation. The BSF troops immediately apprehended the truck crew and seized the truck. The apprehended persons has been identified as Santram Yadav age 23 years, resident of Naryawali, District Sagar, State- Madhya Pradesh," the press statement read.

It said, "During preliminary questioning truck crew revealed that he is an Indian national and worked as a driver. He was given these items by an unknown person at a petrol pump and was told to hand them over to a Bangladeshi national named Gani after entering into Bangladesh. For this, he was to receive Rs 500 from Gani on delivery." "He arrived at ICP petrapole (India) on 29.08.2020 at about 1935 hours along with truck loaded with export goods and he was in the line of vehicles moving from India side to Bangladesh side. During checking of the truck cabin, BSF seized these six new mobile phones at ICP gate. The apprehended smuggler alongwith truck and seized items have been handed over to custom office Petrapole," the press statement read.

Commanding Officer, Arun Kumar 179 Bn BSF has expressed happiness on the achievements of his troops which resulted into apprehension of the smuggler along with truck. He stated that this could only be possible due to the alertness and vigilance exhibited by his troops on duty. He further stated that his troops are fully determined and committed to fulfill the resolution of zero tolerance to Trans border crimes, a campaign launched by the IG South Bengal Frontier BSF, Kolkata. (ANI)