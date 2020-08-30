Left Menu
UAE and Israel discuss cooperation on food and water security

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 30-08-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 19:16 IST
A UAE minister of state and Israel's agriculture minister discussed food and water security cooperation on Friday in a phone call, an Emirati statement said on Sunday.

The UAE's minister of state for food and water security Mariam Al Mheiri and Israeli agriculture minister Alon Schuster "pledged to collaborate on projects that address food and water security," the statement said.

Israel and the UAE announced on Aug. 13 that they would normalise diplomatic relations in a deal brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump. (Reporting By Alexander Cornwell and Maha El Dahan, Editing by William Maclean)

