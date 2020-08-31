Andhra: Head constable allegedly commits suicide at Ongole collector's office

A 53-year-old head constable of the Ongole Central Crime Station (CCS) allegedly committed suicide by hanging inside the premises of the Ongole Collector's office in Prakasam district, informed police station's Inspector Altaf Hussain here on Monday. While sharing details of the case, Altaf Hussain said, "Maruboyina Veeranjaneyulu was working as Head Constable in Ongole CCS. He was suffering from depression due to some family problems for a few years. Recently, Veeranjaneyulu was suffering from ill-health for three to four days."

"He was worried that he was affected with coronavirus. On Saturday night, he went to the COVID cell at Ongole collector office, to attend his duties. There, he committed suicide by hanging. His fellow police observed him not coming out, and rushed into the room only to find him dead," he added. Police officials have filed a case of suicide due to hanging under Section 174 of IPC and investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)