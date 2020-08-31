Karnataka CM mourns former President Pranab Mukherjee's death

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday condoled the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee. "In his political career spanning five decades, Pranab Mukherjee has held several key positions including Defence, Finance, External Affairs and Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission. He was a visionary and is aptly known as one of the best parliamentarians and statesmen of India. He will be remembered by all for his contribution to the development of the country " the Chief Minister said in his message.

The CM expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and supporters. Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain.

His son and former MP Abhijit Mukherjee gave the information in a tweet. "With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You," he said.

He was admitted to the Army Hospital here on August 10 and after testing positive for COVID-19. (ANI)