Left Menu
Development News Edition

He refuses to stay JEE-Main examination

The court on Monday directed the Union government, Maharashtra government, National Testing Agency and collectors of these districts to consider postponing the JEE-Main for students from flood-affected areas who would be unable to reach the centres to appear for the exam.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 09:51 IST
He refuses to stay JEE-Main examination
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to stay the JEE-Main examination but said any student residing in flood-hit parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region who cannot reach the exam center or reaches late can apply to the National Testing Agency to seek a re-examination. A division bench of Justices Ravi Deshpande and Pushpa Ganediwala said the National Testing Agency (NTA) shall consider such applications and decide accordingly, after checking the veracity of the same.

The engineering Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main began at 9 am across the country on Tuesday. "The situation is grim in several districts due to flood. Students should not suffer for no fault on their part, the bench said.

The court said any aggrieved student can file an application to the NTA via their center coordinator. "The National Testing Agency shall then decide on the application after consulting with the district collector concerned within a period of 15 days, the court-ordered.

Earlier, the high court on Monday took cognizance of a letter written to it by Nitesh Bawankar, a resident of Bhandara district, raising concern over how students will reach the exam centers to appear for the JEE amid the flood situation. Bawankar sought postponement of the exam for students residing in flood-hit parts of Nagpur, Amravati, Akola, Chandrapur, Gondia, and Gadchiroli districts.

Due to floods, students from these areas will find it difficult to appear for the JEE-Main examination, he said. The court on Monday directed the Union government, Maharashtra government, National Testing Agency, and collectors of these districts to consider postponing the JEE-Main for students from flood-affected areas who would be unable to reach the centers to appear for the exam.

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

MLB roundup: White Sox alone atop AL Central with win

Luis Robert homered in the seventh inning and drove in the winning run with a ground-rule double in the ninth as the Chicago White Sox grabbed sole possession of first place in the American League Central with an 8-5 victory over the Minnes...

‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ sets unscripted reunion special at HBO Max

Beloved television show, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is getting an unscripted reunion special at streaming platform HBO Max on the occasion of the Will Smith-led series 30th anniversary. According to Deadline, the special will feature a ...

People News Roundup: Porn star Ron Jeremy faces 20 more sex charges, one involving 15-year-old

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Porn star Ron Jeremy faces 20 more sex charges, one involving 15-year-oldPorn star Ron Jeremy was charged on Monday with 20 additional counts of rape and sexual assault, including one inv...

Sports News Roundup: Mum's the word as Serena, Clijsters, Azarenka take the stage at US Open; Grand Slam bubble bursts for US teen Gauff and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Djokovic embracing the pressure as he extends winning streakNovak Djokovic showed a bit more passion than might have been expected in his first-round win over Damir Dzumhur on Monday but ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020