Bail plea of UP MLA Vijay Mishra to be heard on Sept 8

A court here will hear the bail plea of Gyanpur MLA Vijay Mishra in connection with a case of criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement on September 8. The plea was to heard by a district and sessions court on Tuesday but due to closure of the court, the hearing will now be on September 8, District government counsel, Dinesh Pandey, said.

Vijay Mishra, a Nishad Party MLA from Bhadohi's Gyanpur, was arrested in Madhya Pradesh in a case of criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement lodged by his relative against him, his wife Ramlali, a member of the state legislative council, and son Vishnu. A Bhadohi court had on August 16 sent the MLA to a 14-day judicial custody, a day after his arrest from Madhya Pradesh.

The three were booked under sections 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 347 (wrongful confinement), 387 (putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 449 (house-trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code on August 14 on the complaint of his relative Krishna Mohan Tiwari. The MLA has 73 various cases registered against him. He has been booked under the Goondas Act and the stringent National Security Act in the past. Police is trying to arrest Ramlali and Vishnu.