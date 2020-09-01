Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bail plea of UP MLA Vijay Mishra to be heard on Sept 8

The plea was to heard by a district and sessions court on Tuesday but due to closure of the court, the hearing will now be on September 8, District government counsel, Dinesh Pandey, said. Vijay Mishra, a Nishad Party MLA from Bhadohi's Gyanpur, was arrested in Madhya Pradesh in a case of criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement lodged by his relative against him, his wife Ramlali, a member of the state legislative council, and son Vishnu.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 01-09-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 13:47 IST
Bail plea of UP MLA Vijay Mishra to be heard on Sept 8
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A court here will hear the bail plea of Gyanpur MLA Vijay Mishra in connection with a case of criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement on September 8. The plea was to heard by a district and sessions court on Tuesday but due to closure of the court, the hearing will now be on September 8, District government counsel, Dinesh Pandey, said.

Vijay Mishra, a Nishad Party MLA from Bhadohi's Gyanpur, was arrested in Madhya Pradesh in a case of criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement lodged by his relative against him, his wife Ramlali, a member of the state legislative council, and son Vishnu. A Bhadohi court had on August 16 sent the MLA to a 14-day judicial custody, a day after his arrest from Madhya Pradesh.

The three were booked under sections 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 347 (wrongful confinement), 387 (putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 449 (house-trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code on August 14 on the complaint of his relative Krishna Mohan Tiwari. The MLA has 73 various cases registered against him. He has been booked under the Goondas Act and the stringent National Security Act in the past. Police is trying to arrest Ramlali and Vishnu.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Goa Speaker Rajesh Patnekar's condition stable: Minister

Goa Speaker Rajesh Patnekar, whois undergoing treatment for a cardiac ailment, is stable andwill be discharged based on doctors advice, state healthminister Vishwajit Rane said on TuesdayPatnekar was admitted to Goa Medical College andHospi...

Australia prisoners set fire in cells as virus lockdown sparks unrest

Inmates at a high-security Australian prison lit fires, smashed windows and flooded their cells with water, authorities said on Tuesday, after a lockdown sparked by a coronavirus outbreak resulted in a shortage of staff and services. The un...

2 constables end lives on Bihar Military Police campus

Two constables, a man and a woman, allegedly shot themselves dead on the Bihar Military Police BMP-I campus in Patna on Tuesday, a senior police officer said. The deceased have been identified as Amar Subba 36 and Varsha Sidung 26, Patna Ce...

EMERGING MARKETS-Weaker dollar lifts currencies to six-month highs, stocks bounce

Emerging market currencies scaled six-month highs on Tuesday as the U.S. Federal Reserves accommodative stance on inflation hit the dollar, while stocks gained after upbeat manufacturing data from China signalled a strong rebound in global ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020