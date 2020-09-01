J-K HC extends hearing of cases in virtual model till Sept 20

Srinagar, Sept 1 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Tuesday extended the hearing of cases in virtual mode till September 20 for courts in red zone areas to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Srinagar wing of the high court falls in the red zone. The judges can hear the cases in online mode inside their chambers or from their residences

"After taking into consideration all prevailing factors due to spread of COVID-19 infection and with a view to prevent the infection in red zone areas declared by the Governments of Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Hon'ble Chief Justice has been pleased to direct that Circular No. 6/RG dated 11-07-2020, read with order No. 183 dated 16-08-2020, shall remain in force till 20th of September, 2020,” an order issued by the Registrar General of the High Court reads. Jammu and Kashmir has recorded nearly 37,700 COVID positive cases so far, while the death toll due to the pandemic has crossed 700. PTI MIJ DVDV