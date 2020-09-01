Tomar thanks MP govt for providing 141 acres land to DRDE for shifting its lab from Gwalior

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has informed that the Madhya Pradesh Government provided 141 acres land free of cost to Defence Research Development Establishment (DRDE) to shift its lab out from city centre area in Gwalior. "It was people's demand that the DRDE lab should be shifted to some other place. People were facing problem in the region due to its rules. DRDE has said that if the land is made available to them then they would think to shift. I thank the Chief Minister that he provided 141 acres land for free for the shifting process," Tomar told ANI.

Tomar, who holds the portfolio of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Ministry is the Lok Sabha MP from Morena, around 50 kilometres from Gwalior. Bhupendra Jain, president of Madhya Pradesh's CAIT said the Defence Ministry issued a notification in 2005 stating that no construction activities will be allowed with 200-metre area around DRDE region.

"It was seen Municipal Corporation Office was constructed and buildings also came up later. It was estimated that there are properties worth Rs 9,000 crores in that region. Due to Narendra Singh Tomar's efforts, the Defence Ministry agreed to shift the DRDE," he said. (ANI)