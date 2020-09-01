Left Menu
Development News Edition

India says troops hold Himalayan hilltops after face-off with Chinese forces

But Ji Rong, a spokeswoman for the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, said Indian troops had violated the LAC at Pangong Tso's southern bank and near another mountain pass. "What India has done runs counter to the efforts made by both sides for a period of time to ease and cool down the situation on the ground, and China is resolutely opposed to this," she said.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 18:24 IST
India says troops hold Himalayan hilltops after face-off with Chinese forces

A senior Indian official said on Tuesday Indian troops had deployed on four strategic hilltops after what New Delhi called an attempted Chinese incursion along the disputed Himalayan border, underlining simmering tensions between the Asian giants.

China denied that it had moved first, with an embassy spokeswoman in New Delhi accusing Indian troops of trespassing across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) - the de facto border - and conducting "flagrant provocations". Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a high-altitude border confrontation for months in the western Himalayan region of Ladakh. The two sides have disputed the course of the frontier for more than half a century.

The Indian official, who was briefed on the latest incident, said the Indian troop move responded to an attempt by a large number of Chinese infantry to push through a key mountain pass late on Saturday. "We mobilised and occupied the four heights," the official said, adding all four hilltops were on India's side of the LAC.

The Indian official said the Chinese soldiers were backed up by military vehicles and drew close enough to engage Indian troops in verbal arguments, but there were no clashes. He said the incident occurred on the southern bank of Pangong Tso, a picturesque lake in the snow desert region where Indian and Chinese troops have been facing off since April.

The Indian official said the Chinese had also been consolidating positions on the northern bank of the lake with what appeared to be new defensive positions. But Ji Rong, a spokeswoman for the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, said Indian troops had violated the LAC at Pangong Tso's southern bank and near another mountain pass.

"What India has done runs counter to the efforts made by both sides for a period of time to ease and cool down the situation on the ground, and China is resolutely opposed to this," she said. "India ... said it pre-empted Chinese military activity," China's state-backed Global Times said in an editorial. "The word 'pre-empt' shows it was Indian troops that first took destructive action, and the Indian troops initiated the stand-off this time."

In June, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand combat with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan area, the most serious clash between the two countries in 50 years. Both sides then agreed to pull back with military chiefs in the region holding five rounds of talks. But the Indian military said this week Beijing had reneged on the deal by carrying out "provocative military movements to change the status quo".

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Wizz Air cuts passenger forecasts on virus restrictions hit

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air expects to fly at roughly 60 of capacity in the three months to the end of September, down from earlier projected levels as renewed travel restrictions in Europe and Hungary hit passenger numbers.The airl...

Lord Ganesha idols immersed in Hyderabad

The immersion of Lord Ganesha idols, marking the conclusion of 11-day long Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities, was held here on Tuesday with participants wearing masks and following social distancing norms for COVID-19. The idols were immersed ...

Renault reports 41 pc increase in sales during August

Automaker Renault India on Tuesday said its sales increased 41 per cent to 8,060 units in August as compared with same month last year. The company, which sells models like Duster and Triber, had sold 5,704 units in August 2019.Strong deman...

COVID-19: Public transport resumes in Tamil Nadu with strict norms

The public transport in Tamil Nadu, which was earlier suspended due to the COVID-19, resumed today. The state government had allowed only 59 per cent of the total buses to run in the state, with a restricted number of passengers in them, wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020